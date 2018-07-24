Students wheel out new designs for Santander Cycles MK

Santander Cycles MK are getting a fresh look for the summer this week, with the 300 bikes of the cycle hire scheme displaying new livery.

The designs have been created by A-Level Art and Design students at Shenley Brook End School specifically for the MK scheme.

The Santander Cycles MK new look for the summer

Lucy Borrowdale, Rhia Hunter and Imy Fudge were selected from all the art students at the school who had entered a competition to develop new designs.

They had all taken on the challenge of responding to Santander’s brief of creating new imagery for the cycles based on the theme of ‘community’ or ‘prosperity’.

While each of their designs takes a different approach, the aim of all three is to celebrate and take pride both in Milton Keynes in general and the cycle scheme in particular.

Lucy, Rhia and Imy are all year 12 students at Shenley Brook End School who have chosen Art for A Level and want to make a career in art and design.

Their initial concepts were selected by a judging panel from a range of entries by the school’s art students, with the three winners then spending a week working with the team at London design agency Village Green to fully develop their ideas into finished designs.

The final designs will appear on the side panels of the entire 300-strong MK fleet of cycles this week, with 100 bikes each carrying one of the three designs. The artworks will remain on the cycles until October this year.

Rhia Hunter said: “We’re all really proud to have won the competition and had our designs chosen for Santander Cycles MK. We’ve each taken a completely different approach but think that they will work really well together when seen out and about around the town.”

Lucy Borrowdale said: “We put loads of work into producing the best designs we could, and it was amazing working with the professional designers who helped us think in completely different ways. It’s been brilliant being able to produce work that doesn’t have to fit with our course syllabus but lets us do something completely different.”

Imy Fudge added: “The cycle scheme could have a really big impact on Milton Keynes life – helping reduce congestion and making it easy to get around. We hope that our designs encourage more people to use the bikes – and we’re all keen to see which design is most popular!”

Keith Moor, chief marketing Officer at Santander UK, said: “The whole purpose of the cycle scheme is to support the local community, so we are delighted that the Shenley Brook End students have come up with visually stunning designs which celebrate and take pride in Milton Keynes.

“We were enormously impressed by the effort Lucy, Rhia and Imy put into this project and we thank them all for their hard work. We can’t wait to see the new designs all across Milton Keynes.”