Stunning new run course revealed for 2018 Woburn Abbey Triathlon

Saturday participants at the Woburn Abbey Triathlon, which takes place on September 8 and 9, will this year enjoy a brand-new run course with access to a normally private area of the Park.

More than 2000 triathletes are expected to take part in the 2018 event, famed for its iconic venue and unrivalled family experience.

The perfect season finisher, the event includes a range of triathlon options with run distances from 2.5km up to 21.1km. Those participants taking part in the Sprint, Olympic and 220 Triathlon WoBurner on the Saturday will now enjoy a brand-new run course section through ‘The Evergreen’.

“We are extremely grateful to the Duke for allowing this exciting development to the Woburn Abbey Triathlon run course,” says CEO Human Race Events Nick Rusling.

“The location is already spectacular, with the lake swim right in front of Woburn Abbey, and a beautiful, undulating bike route. To finish up with such a stunning run course is really the icing on the cake.”

The event is organised by Human Race Events in partnership with charity tri for life, which has raised over £2.4million to date for chosen charity beneficiaries including Great Ormond Street Hospital and Melanoma Focus Cancer Research.

Entries are still available, visit www.humanrace.co.uk/woburn-abbey-triathlon to enter.