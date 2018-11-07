Success for Milton Keynes A Cappella Chorus

Milton Keynes based Junction 14 Ladies A Cappella have just been awarded two trophies at the Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers Annual Convention.

Last weekend thousands of ladies descended on Harrogate to compete against one another.

Junction 14 won the Millennium Award for the Most Improved Chorus and the Cheshire Chord Trophy for the Director effecting most improvements in their chorus.

There were 25 choruses taking part and Junction 14 came a respectable 14th with a much improved score from previous years.

“We were so excited and delighted to receive this award and our hard work has certainly paid off. Hannah Washington is our musical director and an inspiration to us all. We also had coaching this year from Peter Kennedy which was wonderful”, said Val Hutchinson, PRO of Junction 14.

Junction 14 are always looking to recruit new members and if you fancy trying out a new hobby, they rehearse every Thursday evening in the Drama Studio at Shenley Brook End School at 7.30 pm.

You would be made very welcome should you want to see what they are about. They are also hosting a ‘Ladies who Sing’ day on Saturday, January 26 2019 where you can spend the day learning a new song, making friends and eating cake!

More details about this day will be on their website soon www.junction14.org