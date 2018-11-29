Success for The Parks Trust Youth Ranger scheme in Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust, which works with around 6,000 school children and adults every year through its outdoor learning programme, has been recognised by the Institute of Outdoor Learning for its Youth Rangers programme.

The Trust received an award in the Environmental Awareness & Action category at the 2018 Celebrating Outdoor Learning Awards, which aims to highlight innovative projects that encourage and enable more people to get out, be active, learn about and connect with the outdoors.

As well as receiving the award for its Youth Ranger programme, The Parks Trust was also a finalist in two further categories; the Supporting Lifelong Learning Project for its Adult Explorers activities and the Student Dissertation Award for the dissertation on; ‘A research project to study the reasons why Key Stage 1 schools use external providers for outdoor education over in-house provision’, completed by Outdoor Learning Coordinator Nicky Saunders as part of her BA Applied Education Studies degree.

Youth Rangers is a volunteer group for young people aged 14-17 interested in gaining hands-on skills and experience in environmental work.

The programme provides outdoor learning opportunities and challenges that will help prepare participants, both professionally and personally, for future studies and careers within the environmental sector.

“We are very proud of our Outdoor Learning team for the fantastic achievement of winning the Environmental Awareness & Action award as well as being finalists in two further categories,” said The Parks Trust’s Hannah Bodley.

“This recognises the hard work of the team; who are dedicated to educating people of all ages about their local environment and all the benefits the parkland in Milton Keynes brings.

“Our Outdoor Learning team strives to increase usage and understanding of green space, promoting responsible behaviour and a sense of community ownership for the Milton Keynes parkland through its varied activities and programmes. We hope to work with even more school children and adults over the years to come.”

For more information about Outdoor Learning at The Parks Trust, visit https://www.theparkstrust.com/get-involved/outdoor-learning