Summer fun in memory of Milton Keynes 'Butterfly Girl' Chloe

Two caring young women are putting on a ‘Butterfly Ball’ in memory of their best friend who died at the age of 20.

Danielle Goonetilleke and Tilly Howard supported Chloe Baker through her constant battle against cystic fibrosis.

The former Oakgrove pupils were delighted when Chloe survived a lung transplant at the age of 14 , giving her a new lease of life.

Tragically Chloe died two years ago at the age of 20.

Danielle and Tilly have vowed to keep her memory alive and also raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust as well as MK’s Youth Counselling Service.

They are holding the butterfly ball summertime fete for Chloe, who loved butterflies, in August in Bletchley. There will be stalls, fun, games, a bouncy castle, penalty shoot outs, plate smashing and more.

The event will be on August 18, from 12 noon to 6pm, at the Pavilion, Manor Field, Bletchley.

Tickets are £5 and include a luxury barbecue and hog roast. They are available now through Eventbrite under ‘Chloe’s Summertime Ball’.

Updates will be available through the Facebook page of the same name.