Super cars and drum and bass to take over sleepy village in Milton Keynes

The sleepy village of Little Brickhill is due to be enlivened by a convoy of super cars and the rhythm of drum and bass next month.

Alongside the impressive line up of paintwork and badges, the up- and-coming DJ Label OTD will be providing liquid beats.

The lively event will be a combined effort to raise money for the CF Trust and remember a very special villager, Bryn Williams, who lost his battle to Cystic Fibrosis at the age of 31 in 2022.

A joker who never took life too seriously, Bryn filled his time with laughter and gave help and support to everyone from life long friends – and to strangers seeking car advice online.

One of the vehicles from a previous Vivid Car Meeting outside The George in Little Brickhill

Each aspect of the car meet is a combined effort from those who personally knew Bryn, making it all the more impressive to see how far his personality reached.

In September, Bryn’s sister, cousin and aunties are climbing Snowdon to fundraise for CF Trust, a charity working towards a brighter future for everyone with cystic fibrosis through cutting-edge research, driving up standards of care and supporting people with the condition and their loved ones.

All proceeds of the car meet will be donated to this fundraising page.