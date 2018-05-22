Super scooters have fun in the sun for Milton Keynes charity

More than 250 children took to their scooters for Willen Hospice’s third annual Mini-Moo Scooterthon on Sunday.

The event saw children aged three to 11 years old take a sponsored lap or two of Willen Lake North.

So far, donations have topped almost £12,000, which will support the end-of-life care provided by Willen Hospice.

Events fundraiser, Gemma Cantwell, said: “We had an amazing day at Scooterthon. The sun shone and we were delighted to see so many smiling faces arrive ready for their challenge. Not only did we see some super scooting, we have also seen some amazing fundraising. We would like to thank everybody who took part and helped make the day so much fun.”

All children received medals and goodies when they finished and those who raise more than £100 for the Hospice will be invited to a special celebration party at Safari MK in June. Any children who have sponsorship money to pay in can do so until June 8.

The charity needs to raise £4.7 million from the local community every year to ensure they can continue to offer end of life care to patients in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. Events like Scooterthon are a great way for the public to support the Hospice.

