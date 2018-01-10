Supercharged chill-out through yoga in a warm pod offered at new city studio

A new studio offering a relaxed approach to yoga is opening in Milton Keynes, with some free classes to enjoy.

Hotpod Yoga will be based at 3 Presley Way, Crownhill, and to celebrate the launch, will be hosting a selection of complimentary taster classes on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4.

Hotpod Yoga

Hotpod Yoga Milton Keynes opened in 2014 and last September the franchise was brought by Susan Clark with the mission of relaunching into a new, permanent home.

Established in 40 locations around the world, Hotpod Yoga seeks to encourage customers to adopt a ‘yoga designed for real life’ and adopt a yoga centred around their life.

Susan said: “Having struggled with disordered eating my entire life, my sister introduced me to yoga.

“I loved the fact that it didn’t matter what size your body was, or how active you were, yoga was for everyone.

“When I started training for triathlons, I found yoga was the perfect training accompaniment, as it helped prevent injuries and kept me flexible.”

From February 5, regular Hotpod Yoga classes will be held. For details of prices, membership and booking visit https://hotpodyoga.com/uk/yoga-classes/milton-keynes/