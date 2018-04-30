Support ‘Team Marnie Moo’s’ Milton Keynes marathon effort

A running team known as Team Marnie Moo are taking part in the MK Marathon in memory of Marnie Brace –who died at just five months due to a heart disorder.

Marnie Brace was born with a heart condition called hypotrophic cardiomyopathy and Noonans Syndrome.

The tiny tot was the drive behind a campaign for organ donation, but sadly lost her fight for life.

Dad Nick, mum Amy, and brothers Jonah and Coby have vowed to keep her legacy going by giving back to those that supported them during their stay in hospital.

Campaign supporter Katie Park said: “The Brace family are a very lucky family to have such wonderful friends who have joined them in their efforts to keep Marnie’s legacy going. Marnie really did have such a big impact on everyone she came across.”

Team Marnie-Moo was set up in 2017 to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House, at the Evelina children’s hospital in London, one of two charities supported by the campaign.

The House is a free ‘home away from home’ for the families of children being treated at the hospital. Katie added: “The Brace family were supported so wonderfully by the staff, who became family during their time in London. The prospect of leaving your newborn baby in hospital is a scary one, so when they called to say they had a room, it was more incredible than words can explain. The staff helped Amy, Nick and Jonah during their two stays with support, cuddles and chats. Having a home away from home is essential during such difficult times and if we can help provide this for others then this is a huge achievement.”

ECHO, the Evelina Children’s Heart Organisation is a very special charity that help families with children who suffer from a range of cardiac conditions. They support children and young people with heart conditions and their families, who have been treated by Evelina Children’s Hospital networks. ECHO is regarded by many as a second family and for the Brace family this couldn’t be more true.

Please help support ‘Team Marnie-Moo’ in their fundraising. The team will complete Milton Keynes Half Marathon on 7th May 2018 in all colours of the rainbow, we currently have 35 runners keen to get to the start line!

There is also a ‘Mini’ Team Marnie-Moo, a cohort of little runners completing the Superhero Fun Run which is a 1.5 mile race in Superhero fancy dress!

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper