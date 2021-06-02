Suspected arson among four incidents attended by emergency services in Milton Keynes in 24 hours

At around midnight on May 31, firefighters extinguished a fire in a skip, believed to have been started deliberately in Milton Keynes.

The Bucks Fire and Rescue service raced to a burning skip on London Road in Loughton.

A spokesperson from the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service stated that this was believed to have been started deliberately.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service dealt with four incidents in 24 hours

A main jet and a hose reel were used by the one crew of firefighters at the scene.

Yesterday afternoon (June 1), another fire needed emergency assistance on Brickhill Street in Walton Park.

At around 4:10pm, a fire had broken out in the battery compartment of a van, firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher and removed the battery, to prevent further damage.

A man needed rescuing from a lift yesterday evening on South 5th Street. Firefighters broke the man free at 10:20pm, he didn't sustain injuries whilst trapped.

Almost exactly 24 hours after the burning skip was put out, firefighters were called out to extinguish a burning traffic cone.