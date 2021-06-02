Suspected arson among four incidents attended by emergency services in Milton Keynes in 24 hours
The emergency services in Milton Keynes were busy yesterday.
At around midnight on May 31, firefighters extinguished a fire in a skip, believed to have been started deliberately in Milton Keynes.
The Bucks Fire and Rescue service raced to a burning skip on London Road in Loughton.
A spokesperson from the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service stated that this was believed to have been started deliberately.
A main jet and a hose reel were used by the one crew of firefighters at the scene.
Yesterday afternoon (June 1), another fire needed emergency assistance on Brickhill Street in Walton Park.
At around 4:10pm, a fire had broken out in the battery compartment of a van, firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher and removed the battery, to prevent further damage.
A man needed rescuing from a lift yesterday evening on South 5th Street. Firefighters broke the man free at 10:20pm, he didn't sustain injuries whilst trapped.
Almost exactly 24 hours after the burning skip was put out, firefighters were called out to extinguish a burning traffic cone.
The cone had caught fire in a play park on Tummel Way in Bletchley, just after midnight, one crew used buckets of water to stop the burning.