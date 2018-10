Arson is the suspected cause of a blaze in Heelands, which damaged seven cars overnight.

Firefighters were called to Gibson Green on Heelands, to tackle the fire, which affected a 100-metre stretch of roadway.

An appliance and crew from Great Holm attended, and used a main jet, two hose reels, two extinguishers, two sets of breathing apparatus, cutting equipment and a thermal imaging camera.