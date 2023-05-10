Table tennis centre in MK offers free ping pong sessions to people with Parkinson's disease

Milton Keynes Table Tennis Centre at Kingston Park is to run free sessions for people with Parkinson’s disease in MK.

The centre has been awarded a grant by Table Tennis England, the sport's National Governing Body, to run the scheme.

It is widely believed that playing table tennis can be of real benefit to people living with Parkinson's in alleviating their symptoms.

Liz Houghton, Ping Pong Parkinson's World Championships medallist

A spokesman for Table Tennis England said: “A review has recently been conducted, summarising highlights of the journey of this partnership, showcasing case studies of how people living with Parkinson’s have benefitted from playing table tennis and looking to the future how we can engage new audiences..”

Milton Keynes Table Tennis Centre, which is supported by the MK Community Foundation, was keen to play its part and successfully applied for the grant, which enables them to open their purpose-built table for free to the Parkinson's community and their friends and family.

Centre secretary Julie Snowdon said: "We ‘re very proud to be launching these free Parkinson's Ping Pong sessions and hope they will not only bring all the benefits of this fun game to people living with Parkinson's in the area but also connect people and help them to find support and not feel so isolated".

The sessions are being supported by local player Liz Houghton, a Ping Pong Parkinson's World Championship medalist.

Table tennis can help people with Parkinson's

They start on June 7 and will take place every Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm. Free refreshments will be provided.

