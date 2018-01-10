Take a muddy puddle walk

Nurseries and early years groups are being encouraged to take part in a Muddy Puddle Walk to raise money for an international children’s charity.

Between April 23 and 29, children across the country will be able to make a splash participating in their very own Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save The Children.

Nurseries can raise funds in all sorts of ways. Staff might choose to ask walkers to get sponsored for their walk, ask for a donation to take part or even encourage little ones to bake muddy puddle cupcakes to sell on the day.

Sophie Pirouet, fundraising campaigns manager at Save the Children, said: “We hope everyone will get outside this Spring, come rain or shine, and help raise much needed funds for Save the Children. It’s so easy to take part and it’s the perfect excuse to explore the outdoors with your little ones. By jumping in muddy puddles like Peppa Pig and raising money for Save the Children you can help give children a brighter future.”

By taking part in a Muddy Puddle Walk and raising money for Save the Children, you can help vulnerable children around the world have a safe place to play and learn. Visit MuddyPuddleWalk.org for more information and to sign up for a fundraising pack.