Take on Milton Keynes charity challenge and climb the highest mountains in the UK

Milton Keynes charity Action4Youth is challenging you to take on the Three Peaks, to help raise funds and awareness of the work it does to inspire and transform the lives of children and young people.

Between September 21 and 23, brace yourself for a fast-paced and fun adventure, as you take on the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales.

Over the course of two days, you will trek around 26 miles and ascend to a total height of almost 3,000m, including Ben Nevis (1,344m), Scafell Pike (978m) and Snowdon (1,085m). This is a seriously exciting challenge, which requires a good level of fitness, as well as plenty of grit and determination.

Your hard work will be rewarded with spectacular views and a huge sense of achievement.

Nick Lund, development director at Action4Youth said: “We would like to hear from any businesses or individuals who would be keen to take part in the challenge. The three peaks is a great team building experience and as well as the personal benefits, there are many advantages to employers who enter teams into these types of challenges.

“Entry costs £150 per person, which includes transport and accommodation during the challenge, with a minimum of £1,000 sponsorship to be achieved for Action4Youth, which will help us to continue to provide outstanding outdoor education and activities to children and young people.”

The money raised will support the Caldecotte Xperience in Milton Keynes, Action4Youth’s outdoor learning and adventure facility, and its work as a leading provider of the National Citizen Service and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Funds will also go towards helping the more than 100 youth clubs and organisations throughout the county that Action4Youth provides guidance and help to, supporting their continued growth and development.

How your money can change young people's lives:

£10 could pay for a disabled child to experience sailing for the first time.

£25 could pay to train a youth worker in safeguarding to ensure they identify and assist young people who may be in danger.

£50 provides an activity such as abseiling for a group of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

£100 pays for support and advice to over 100 youth organisations across Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes, helping long term sustainability and growth.

For further information about the Action4Youth Three Peaks Challenge email nick.lund@action4youth.org, telephone 03000 003 2334 or visit www.action4youth.org



