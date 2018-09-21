Take That announce Milton Keynes Stadium MK show for 2019

Take That are coming to Milton Keynes.

The pop titans will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a UK Arena and Stadium tour, which will call into Stadium MK on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

“We are delighted that Stadium MK is going to be the opening venue on the stadium leg of Take That’s 30th anniversary tour.

We look forward to welcoming Take That and their legions of fans to Milton Keynes next May," said Pete Winkelman.

The tour will see Take That performing all their much loved greatest hits live.

Rick Astley will be their special guest for the shows.

The Take That announcement follows the news last week that Rod Stewart will also visit Stadium MK in 2019.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are Take That in 2018 and continue the legacy of one of the most successful bands in British chart history. Formed as a five piece in 1989, they enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at No.2 and No.1 respectively. Third album ‘Nobody Else’ confirmed their global domination, selling more than six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries.

Their longevity and ability to create relevant, timeless pop music has taken Take That to the summit of British pop music and ‘Odyssey’ will celebrate their place as the one of the world’s greatest ever bands.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 28th September from www.ticketmaster.co.uk