Take the leap of a lifetime and support Milton Keynes charity this October

Oldbrook-based charity Spinal Injuries Association is inviting Milton Keynes residents with a thirst for adventure to sign up for the charity’s first Skydive Spectacular.

The tandem skydive on Saturday (October 20)from nearby Hinton in the Hedges airfield in Northamptonshire.

The jump is is a great way to get the adrenaline flowing by taking the plunge from over 13,000ft up, and reaching speeds of over 120 mph, all in aid of Spinal Injuries Association who help spinal cord injured people rebuild their lives after an injury or diagnosis.

Participants can either experience a serene, picturesque descent over the English countryside, or a more action-packed journey down as your skydive partner performs barrel rolls and other move. In each case the day is as simple as: turn up, listen up, suit up and fly down!

All training is conducted on the day in a half hour briefing and you will be in the safe hands of extremely experienced skydiving instructors throughout the challenge.

Staff and volunteers from the charity will be there on the day and the event is also open the families of those taking part, meaning that you will have the chance to see and hear first-hand how SIA is supporting people from across the UK.

Chris Massarella, community and challenge event fundraiser for Spinal Injuries Association said. “To support spinal cord injured people, we’re asking intrepid jumpers to raise £500. And if you meet that target, we’ll refund your entry fee of £50. As a further incentive, if you can recruit a group of family, friends or colleagues to fill the plane with you, we will include a professional photography package completely free of charge!”

Everyone brave enough to sign up will receive a fundraising pack, SIA branded T-shirts and much more. Friends and family are all welcome to attend and cheer you on - all helping to make your jump the experience of a lifetime!

For more information, or to sign up, call our fundraising team on: 01908 604 191 or email: fundraising@spinal.co.uk