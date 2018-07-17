Takeaway food ban proposed on ‘unhealthy’ estate in Milton Keynes

Takeaway food could be banned by the council on an entire estate where too many residents are obese and unhealthy.

A councillor is calling for MK Council not to grant any more licences for fast food shops or vans anywhere in Netherfield.

Takeaways could be banned on unhealthy MK estate

People on the estate are already estimated to have a life expectancy eight years shorter than those living in more affluent parts of MK, said Shammi Akter.

National research has also shown that almost three quarters of adults in the area are overweight.

“Public Health has long recognised Netherfield as one of Milton Keynes’ most deprived areas,” said councillor Akter.

“I am concerned that more fast food, takeaway outlets will only add tothe problem of poor diet. They do not help income households to access a better healthier diet,” she added.

The councillor is also convinced that the plethora of chips, curry and kebab debris is adding to the litter and rat problemson Netherfield.

“Some of the takeaways have had rats, mice, and cockroach infestations, some have been closed by environmental health on several occasions due to infestations in their establishments,” she said.

“I have written to Milton Keynes Council pleading with them not to give out any more takeaway licences on Netherfield. It already has numerous hot food or takeaways

A related problem is that existing fast food vendors have no access to toilets – and some have been caught urinating and defecating in full view of the public, said Councillor Akter.

People on Netherfield are already estimated to have a life expectancy eight years shorter than those living in more affluent parts of MK, said Shammi Akter.

“This is exceptionally bad opposite Buckland Lodge, a sheltered housing scheme close to the Netherfield shops,” she said.

She added: “Netherfield has a great sense of community. It is a residential area and this needs to be recognised by the council as that and not as a takeaway estate.”

READ MORE:

Revealed: The Milton Keynes businesses with the worst food hygiene ratings

People on Netherfield are already estimated to have a life expectancy eight years shorter than those living in more affluent parts of MK, said Shammi Akter.

The 10 Central Milton Keynes pubs and nightclubs with the best food hygiene ratings