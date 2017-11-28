Talented Dawud wins gold medal at Taekwon-Do championships

A year 9 pupil is celebrating achieving another gold medal for his Taekwondo skills.

Talented Dawud Malik, who attends St Paul’s Catholic School, was awarded the title of Under 14 British Champion at this year’s International Taekwon-Do Federation British Championships, held in Bath.

This is the second time Dawud has been a Champion as he was crowned Under 12 British Champion in 2015.

Dawud said: “I was really pleased to win at the British Championships. I like the fighting and the technical side of Taekwondo – you’re always learning something new.”

The martial art of Taekwon-Do originated in Korea and it combines training the mind with learning techniques for unarmed combat to be used as self-defence.

Dawud first took up Taekwon-Do when he was six years old, having been inspired by his dad and martial arts films.

He trains for several hours a week and is a member of the Chand Institute of Taekwon-Do, which meets in Willen and Bedford.

Ross Knapper, Head of PE at St Paul’s Catholic School, said: “Dawud is a very diligent and committed pupil and it is great to see his hard work rewarded with a gold medal at the British Championships. We are very proud of his achievements.”