Talented primary school artists from Milton Keynes showcase their work at car showroom

Pupils from Willen Primary School are proud to have their artwork on permanent display at a city car showroom.

Lancaster Volkswagen Milton Keynes set the children the task of creating artwork depicting their own vision of an electric Volkswagen of the future, developing the idea of ‘A Future Volkswagen: A car for all terrains and seasons’.

When designing their artwork, the pupils considered how the design of Volkswagen cars has developed over the years, the current role electric models play and their potential future importance.

The children, parents and art teacher Lindsay Chard were welcomed to the Lancaster Volkswagen showroom last month to see their artwork proudly displayed on the wall of the ‘Electric Vehicle Hub’ within the showroom.

Lindsay was presented with a £750 cheque towards the school fund and each of the young artists received a book token as a thank you for their hard work.

The artist’s signatures are now displayed alongside their artwork.

David Neal, Volkswagen Group Marketing Manager at Jardine Motor Group trading as Lancaster, said: “The innovation and creativity showcased by the talented young artists is truly brilliant.

Some of their suggestions even show how cars could possibly harness the Great British weather, to power a future Volkswagen, by converting the plentiful supply of rainwater into energy!”