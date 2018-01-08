Tap champion celebrates a first

A tap dancing student is celebrating becoming the first female world champion children’s soloist for the UK at the World Tap Championships.

Thornton College student Annie Knight was part of UK tap dance Tap Attack Team GB’s most successful year to date when she competed in the 2017 International Dance Organisation’s World Tap Championship.

Annie Knight

Annie, who attends Myra Tiffin Performing Arts School in Stony Stratford, not only won the world title but was also part of the winning Junior formation and placed fourth in the Junior small group.

As a member of Tap Attack, Annie travels from her home in Old Stratford to weekly rehearsals in Swindon.

Tap Attack is a tap dance company comprised of the most talented tappers from around the UK aged 10 – 20. Dancers undergo a rigorous audition process for entry on to the associate and company training programs and then for selection dance in Team GB.

The team is led by Jo Scanlan and James Doubtfire, with additional coaches Jessica-Jo Marshall, Jack Evans and Ryan Campbell-Birch.

Annie Knight

Head coach, and Guinness World Record breaking tap dancer, Jo Scanlan said: “This was a nerve racking year, and this competition honestly sees some of the best tap dancers from around the world. Each year, the standard gets better and the teams get stronger. To achieve the exceptional results we did was truly an honour.”

The 2017 competition marked the tenth year the UK have competed in the Championships.

The team of 51 young tap dancers travelled to Riesa, Germany, for the World Championships. Here, they danced alongside nearly 1800 dancers from more than 19 countries.

In total, Tap Attack Team GB returned home with 8 world titles, 3 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.

Coach James Doubtfire said: “This has been the team’s most successful championships to date and all the hard work has paid off. The commitment the dancers show is commendable, with some of them travelling 5 hours to attend weekly training sessions.”