Tapi Carpets rolls out its 100th store - and it's in Milton Keynes

Carpets and flooring specialists Tapi Carpets will open its 100th store in Milton Keynes.

Despite the suffering of retail giants and widespread predictions about the imminent death of the British high street, Tapi Carpets has bucked the trend by growing steadily across the UK and breathing fresh air into the carpet and floor-buying process.

A third-generation member of the Harris family, which itself has over 75 years’ experience in customer service, carpets, and flooring, CEO Martin Harris has gathered together a group of founders with a combined 200 years of experience to create a new and unique brand to revolutionise the world of carpet stores and make shopping for new flooring a joy.

In order to celebrate the opening of its 100th brick and mortar store, from the 2-7 August, Tapi will be offering all visitors to the new Milton Keynes branch a deal that has never been seen before in the flooring industry: customers will receive up to 50% off a choice of products, followed by another 50% off their bill at the till (excluding fitting).

Paul Brown, branch manager of the new Milton Keynes location, said: “Being named manager of the hundredth store is an incredible honour and one that I and the whole team are excited about. The celebratory discount is absolutely mind blowing, and I imagine we will have a lot of people queuing on the morning of the opening to take advantage of Tapi’s generosity.”

Martin Harris, CEO of Tapi Carpets, adds: “Someone once told me that the only thing more boring than watching paint dry was carpet shopping, so I set out to change the process.

"At Tapi, we place our customers firmly at the centre of everything we do - and it works! To be opening our hundredth store when big retail giants are closing confirms that we are ticking the right boxes, and we will continue to do this as we grow.

"Everything from our products to our staff and in-store experience is different from the norm, and we are excited to bring that uniqueness to Milton Keynes. The launch event discount is also pushing boundaries as one of the most generous ever offered.”

The launch will be heralded by a six-day event featuring a town crier and a ceremonial ribbon cutting by CEO Martin Harris. During the event, the store will be open until 8pm every weekday. The new branch is located at Unit C, Routeco Retail Park on Snowdon Drive, MK6 1BN and will open at 9:30am next Thursday (August 2).