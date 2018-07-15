Taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Milton Keynes

Poilice are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was stabbed in Greenleys, before attackers tried to steal his car.

At about 1am on Friday (July 13) a taxi driver arrived in Pinders Croft, Greenleys, Milton Keynes to pick up a customer.

He was driving a white Toyota Auris.

When he arrived in Pinders Croft, three or four white men got into his taxi.

The victim has been hit to the left side of the face with a metal bar. The men have then got out of the taxi and smashed the driver’s side and passenger’s side windows.

They then stabbed the victim and stolen money before making off after unsuccessfully trying to steal the taxi driver’s car.

The taxi driver attended hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The offenders are described as white and wearing grey or blue hoodies.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Wayne Watson said: “This was a totally unprovoked attack on an innocent person, trying to earn a living.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact police on 101 quoting reference 56 13/7/18 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

