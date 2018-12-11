Taxi drivers fined for blagging in Milton Keynes

Two private hire drivers have been successfully prosecuted at MK Magistrates’ Court for illegally plying for hire (blagging).

Mohammed Anwar Miah of Angus Driver, Bletchley and Mohamed Tahirou Bah of Tinkers Bridge were caught illegally picking up passengers in Milton Keynes during a joint enforcement operation carried out by Milton Keynes and South Northants Councils earlier this year.

Mohammed Anwar Miah accepted a journey which had not been pre-booked from Bletchley to Central Milton Keynes on 25 March 2018.

Further investigations showed that the vehicle used by the driver was not insured for this journey. Mr Miah attended Court on 5 December and pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance on 25 March 2018.

He was fined £81 for plying for hire, £243 for invalid motor insurance, given 8 points on his DVLA licence, and also has to pay costs of £700 with a victim surcharge of £30.

Mohamed Tahirou Bah accepted a journey which had not been pre-booked from Central Milton Keynes to Fenny Stratford on 25 March 2018.

The vehicle was not insured for the journey. Mr Bah attended Court on December 6 and pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance on March 25, 2018. He was fined £96 for plying for hire, £290 for invalid motor insurance, given 6 points on his DVLA licence, and also has to pay costs of £900 with a victim surcharge of £30.

At the time of the offences both drivers were operated by Speedline and licensed by Aylesbury Vale District Council. AVDC will take appropriate action in regard to their Private Hire/Hackney Carriage driver licences.

Chair of MKC’s Taxi Licensing Committee, Councillor Catriona Morris, said: “If private hire drivers pick up passengers that have not pre-booked the journey then the vehicle is not insured. Our officers work alongside other local authorities to stop taxi drivers operating in this way which is a breach of law and more importantly it puts the public at risk.”

“For the drivers, this has cost a lot more than the £8-10 taxi fares as they now have 6-8 points on their DVLA licences. I hope that any private hire driver thinking of acting in a similar way will think twice after seeing the consequences of these cases.”