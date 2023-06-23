Taylor Wimpey donates £500 to Newton Leys football club

Newton Leys football club in action

The club, which is located in Milton Keynes, received £500 from the housebuilder, which has been used to help fund running costs and contribute towards training equipment.

Commenting on the support the club has received from Taylor Wimpey, Paul Heron, Club Secretary at Newton Leys football club, said: “We are very grateful for the kind donation from Taylor Wimpey and on behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank them for their support. With running costs increasing all the time, their valuable contribution means we’ll be able to keep the club going through this season.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We were delighted to offer our support to Newton Leys football club. The club is a cornerstone of the community and we are proud to be able to give something back to the areas in which we build. We wish all of the team the best of luck for the rest of this season and in all their future endeavours.”

