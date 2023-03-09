Team at award-winning Milton Keynes nursery praised by parents on International Women's Day

The team at an award-winning Milton Keynes nursery has been praised by parents as they marked International Women's Day.

There were smiles all round at Meadow View Day Nursery in Newport Pagnell as grateful parents showed their admiration for the childcare team on International Women's Day, March 8th.

Whilst taking part in the latest Early Years training on their annual Inset Day, colleagues from the award-winning setting on Westbury Lane were delighted to be surprised by a nursery family, who delivered bunches of flowers to the devoted workforce to mark the occasion, which celebrates the achievements of women across the world.Meadow View Day Nursery manager, Danni Wright was bursting with pride and gratitude.“We were over the moon to receive such a thoughtful visit and are so grateful for the continued support of our nursery families,” she said.

The Meadow View team on International Women's Day

"I am so proud of the amazing women in our team and their dedication to providing the children in our care with the best possible start in life.”The mission behind International Women’s Day is to celebrate the achievements of inspirational women and drive gender parity.

“Imagine a gender equal world,” the IWD mission statement reads.

"A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality.

"Celebrate women's achievement. Raise awareness about discrimination. Take action to drive gender parity.