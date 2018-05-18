Team Mirka bids for the cup in charity football match for Willen Hospice

Karl Horsley and Paul North, Mirka's national accounts business development managers from the ART (automotive) division, are organising a charity football match on May 24 as part of the business’ continued fundraising activities for Willen Hospice, Mirka’s chosen charity for 2018.

The event will see a team of Mirka employees take on a squad of bodyshop industry professionals from distribution, end users and car manufacturers at Stadium MK for the inaugural Mirka Cup.

In preparation for the match, Karl and Paul have channelled their inner Jose Mourinho to assemble 'Team Mirka', which includes members of the sales and customer service teams, and each member has been undergoing his/her own personalised training programmes, incorporating running, cycling, playing five a side football and watching the Champions League for footballing inspiration.

During the event there will be interviews with the match’s participants and team managers as well as regular in-game updates via Mirka’s social media channels.

Karl Horsley said: “Our customers like to challenge us when it comes to their business requirements, so we thought we would return the favour with this charity football match. We know that the skills on show will not be up to what you see in Premier League but as a team we will look to play attractive attacking football, while raising money for Willen Hospice so that it can continue the amazing work it does in the local community.”

Paul North added: “Although I will not be taking to the field for the match, I look forward to managing Team Mirka and bringing my own individual spin to the tactics I have seen employed by various clubs from La Liga to League One to ensure the Mirka cup comes home with us.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mirkauk