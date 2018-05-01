Teddy Bear festival returns to Woburn Abbey

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the Teddy Bear Festival is returning to Woburn Abbey on Sunday, June 10.

The festival, which is a homage to all things teddy bear, will take place from 10am to 3.30pm in the Sculpture Gallery and Grounds.

There will be more than 150 stalls, where visitors will be able to browse and buy the finest examples of Artist bears and animals, antique and vintage teddy bears and soft toys. In addition, there will be an opportunity to meet experts and get free teddy bear valuations from Daniel Agnew of Special Auction Services.

Other highlights include an exhibition of rare and famous teddy bears kindly on loan from collectors. The famous Bristol Bear, a 1910 German antique bear lost at Bristol airport that was only found thanks to a public appeal, will also be on display.

There will even be a hospital for bears in need of repair too.

Visitors can make a day of it; there will be refreshments in the central courtyard and tickets can be upgraded to include a visit to the Abbey itself.

Entry tickets to the Festival are £12 and include entry to the Festival and fair and the historic gardens and grounds of the Abbey all day.

To purchase tickets, visit http://www.woburnabbey.co.uk/events