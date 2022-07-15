Teenage boy charged with possessing knife after stop and search in Milton Keynes

Kalam Shah, of Woolmans, Fullers Slade, Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis.

The charge is in connection with an incident in Oldbrook Boulevard when and a lock knife was found after seven people were stopped and searched.

Shah was charged remanded in police custody to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (15/7).

> A number of section 60 'stop and search' orders and a knife amnesty have been put in place since February this year following a fatal stabbing in the city.