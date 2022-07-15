Teenage boy charged with possessing knife after stop and search in Milton Keynes

Kalam Shah, of Woolmans, Fullers Slade, Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of possession of a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis.
The charge is in connection with an incident in Oldbrook Boulevard when and a lock knife was found after seven people were stopped and searched.
Shah was charged remanded in police custody to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (15/7).
> A number of section 60 'stop and search' orders and a knife amnesty have been put in place since February this year following a fatal stabbing in the city.
And in May Milton Keynes’ MPs wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel inviting her to visit Milton Keynes and discuss what can be done to combat knife crime.