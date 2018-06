A 16-year-old boy has been charged with robbery and assault offences following a police investigation.

The boy was charged with two counts of attempted robbery, one count of robbery and one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was charged with the offences last Monday (June 11).

The charges relate to an incident which occurred in Mary Magdalen churchyard, Stony Stratford on July 22 last year.

He will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.