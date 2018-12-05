Teenager from Milton Keynes qualifies as rugby referee

A 15-year-old student is looking forward to emulating the success of her sporting idols after qualifying as a rugby referee.

Sophie Waghorn, who attends St Paul’s Catholic School, gained her qualification by completing the Rugby Football Union England (RFU) Rugby Referee Award Course (ERRA).

The course was hosted by St Paul’s Catholic School and delivered by the school’s Rugby Development manager Dave Manders, together with full-time RFU staff and a Buckinghamshire Referees Society Referee Educator.

Sophie was required to attend two full days over a weekend, participating in activities from 9am until 5pm each day.

The course involved a mixture of classroom work and outdoor practical – and she also had around three hours of home study tasks to accomplish on the Saturday night.

Dave Manders said: “Sophie worked really well and showed a maturity beyond her years. Everyone at St Paul’s is very proud of her achievement.

Sophie is now looking forward to refereeing both at her rugby club as well as at school, where she may end up refereeing her Year 7 brother!

She recently refereed her first 15 a side U15 girls’ fixture between Aylesbury Rugby Football Club and Towcester Rugby Club/Bletchley Rugby Club.

The Buckinghamshire Rugby Referees Society is a small, friendly society, officiating in matches from National Division 3 Southwest to Under 13 Youth Rugby.

For more details visit the website at https://www.bucksreferees.com/