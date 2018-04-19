Teenager from Olney competes for national Junior Miss title

A teenager from Olney is competing for the title of Britain’s Junior Miss 2018.

Holly Sallis, 15, was named Junior Miss Milton Keynes earlier this year and will now compete against more than 80 regional winners in the national final on August 18.

Her city title gives Holly the opportunity to be an ambassador and role model in her community, hosting fundraising events for the Variety charity which improves the lives of disabled and disadvantaged children while supporting their families.

Holly said: “I would like to thank Marc Andrew Salon and Amici Beauty Lounge in Olney for being my sponsors throughout this competition.”

