Teenagers arrested following reports of youth carrying a firearm in Milton Keynes

Police have arrested two people in connection with an assault on the playing fields of Crownhill, and a report that a male youth was seen to be carrying a firearm.

At around 3.40pm yesterday (Monday) an incident took place in the playing fields, and a 17-year-old boy was assaulted.

He received a slash wound to his arm, which required treatment, although his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police launched an investigation to locate the offenders and officers made enquiries across a number of locations in Milton Keynes.

A 16 year-old male and a 19 year-old man have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Inspector Tim Robinson said: “This was a concerning incident for the public, however we have made two arrests and believe there is no danger to the wider public.

“People may see an increased police presence as we continue to investigate, we would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers.

“If anyone has information in connection with this incident we would ask them to call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 925 16/7/18.”