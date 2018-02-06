Teenagers charged with assault and robbery in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has charged a boy and a girl with assault and robbery in Milton Keynes.

The boy, aged 13, and the girl, aged 15, were both charged on Friday (Feb 2) with one count of assault occasioning ABH and two counts of robbery.

The charges are in connection with an altercation which took place outside The Point, in central Milton Keynes, on Tuesday (Jan 30), during which a 15-year-old girl was assaulted.

The charges of robbery are in connection with an incident on Wednesday (Jan 31) which occurred outside Intu Shopping Centre, when a 14-year-old boy was assaulted and had property stolen.

Both teenagers were arrested in connection with the offences last Thursday, and were remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court.

A boy and girl, both aged 14 years old, have also been arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery in connection with these incidents. Both have been released on bail until March 2.

A 14–year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident on January 30 and has been released on bail until March 2.