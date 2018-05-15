Teens carrying machetes arrested outside McDonald's restaurant in Milton Keynes

Seven teenagers were arrested outside McDonald’s as police investigated ‘violent disorder’ outside the restaurant.

Cops were called to the fast food chain in Barnsdale Drive at about 3.30pm on Monday (May 14) to reports youths were carrying machetes, knives, and wood.

Three 15-year-old boys, two 16-year-old boys, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The seven teenagers, who are all from Milton Keynes, are currently still in police custody.

Deputy LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, Chief Inspector John Batty, said: “The situation is under control. We will continue to work with partner agencies in the coming days, and you may also notice an increased police presence as we continue to investigate.”

Anybody who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180145524.