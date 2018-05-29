Ten men involved in street fight in Milton Keynes using baseball bats and a cosh

Up to ten men were involved in a street fight in Milton Keynes on Sunday (May 27) using weapons including baseball bats and a cosh.

The incident happened around 4.45pm in Harlow Crescent, Oxley Park, with one 21-year-old male suffering injuries including swelling to his right eye and face, and cuts to his hand, back and body.

He was checked over in Milton Keynes Hospital and discharged the same day.

The offenders are all aged between 17 and 21, all of various ethnicities.

Investigating Officer PC Nicholas Timms of Milton Keynes police station said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward following this incident of affray.

“This incident happened on a residential street, and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed it or know the identities of anyone involved to come forward and call 101.”