Thames Valley Police Bicycle Crime Prevention provide advice for cyclists

Thames Valley Police is raising awareness of bicycle thefts in Milton Keynes.

The success of Operation Dismount saw Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Team targeting bike thieves, resulting in a large amount of bicycles being recovered.

Commuters will see signs placed around the Milton Keynes train station carrying the message of ‘cycle thieves, we are watching you’ to deter potential thieves.

The Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Team is working with Safer MK and MK Council Cycling and Walking to prevent further bicycle theft. The new signs are designed to warn thieves that CCTV is in operation and they are being watched. There are also bike safety advice signs placed around the station.

PC Shane Richardson from the Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Problem Solving Team, said: “Thames Valley Police remain committed to prosecuting bike thieves and recovering stolen cycles, these signs will let potential thieves know that we take this type of crime seriously.

“During the summer months between two and 19 bicycles were stolen each month, since the signs have been placed there have been no reports of stolen bicycles from Milton Keynes train station.

“We want to advise cyclists that they can reduce the risk of bicycle thefts by taking a few simple steps:

Always lock your bicycle, even if you are only leaving it for a couple of minutes

Have your bike’s frame security-marked or etched

Keep your bike in a secure garage or shed when at home

Register your bike with schemes such as Immobilise which help to return stolen bikes if they are recovered.

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

Monkeys die in fire at Woburn Safari Park

