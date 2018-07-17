Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Milton Keynes

On Friday night at around 11.15pm in in a park near to Windsor Street, an 18-year-old man was assaulted and received stab wounds.

Senior investigating officer, Detective inspector Jason Simpson said: “We are carrying out an investigation into this incident, as a result of this incident the public may see an increase in patrols in the area.

“We are appealing for witnesses to anyone who might who may have seen this incident or may have been passing in the area may have information that could assist our investigation.

“We would ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 43180213918 or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

> A 17-year-old male has been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of Section 18 GBH.

He appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded to appear at the same court on July 24, 2018.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Milton Keynes were also arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail to present themselves on August 8, 2018.

Another 16-year-old also from Milton Keynes, arrested in connection with this incident will answer police bail on August 11, 2018.