Thames Valley Police officer who claimed he could not fight or restrain on return to work spotted doing karate

A former Thames Valley Police officer who claimed he could not fight or restrain after returning from a period of sick leave, was spotted doing karate while ill.

PC Tony Alderman, who was based in Banbury, Oxfordshire, was found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing yesterday (Thursday).

The hearing concluded that the officer, who retired from the force in November 2018, failed to be open and honest in regards to reporting sick for work between May and August 2018.

From May 14, former PC Alderman reported that he was sick due to a back injury.

He returned to work on July 18 on restricted duties and reduced hours.

Two days later he said that he could not fight or restrain, could only do minimal lifting and would be unable to do resuscitation if required.

He also claimed that he was not attending the gym.

On July 3, an officer told Alderman’s sergeant that he had seen him completing a karate grading session in Banbury.

He was also spotted doing karate on the day he returned to work doing 'restricted duties.'

During an investigation, Alderman was observed lifting heavy items of furniture, gardening, lifting recycling bags, and throwing items from the boot of his car into a skip.

Alderman was alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and duties and responsibilities.

At a hearing in Kidlington in front of a panel, a charge of gross misconduct was proven.

Had he not already retired from the force, the panel said the officer would have been dismissed immediately.