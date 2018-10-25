Thames Valley Police officers praised for saving life of man while on family holiday

Two Thames Valley Police officers went beyond the call of duty while on a family holiday in Turkey last week as they helped to save a man from drowning.

PC Jon Wildridge and his wife Stacey, who is also a police officer, noticed a man had got into difficulty in the sea and swam in to come to his aid.

Jon and Stacey swam the man, who was unconscious when they got to him, back to shore.

Jon performed CPR for 20 minutes until an ambulance arrived while Stacey looked after the man's wife, who was distressed and shaken by the incident.

Jon is a police constable based in Bracknell Central South while Stacey is a constable based in Britwell and Haymill.

In a message on his Facebook page Jon said: "Thank you to everyone for the very kind comments.

"I would like to say that if it was not for the assistance of Stacey I would not have been able to get the man out.

"Stacey swam into the water and supported me with getting the man out and then supported the man's wife once we got back to the shore. It was a real team effort."

The man is now in a stable condition in hospital following the incident.