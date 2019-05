Since its launch in the town three years ago, more than 75 restaurants have signed up to Deliveroo, creating work for more than 70 people. Deliveroo works with local businesses in Milton Keynes with 60% percent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent. And to celebrate three years in MK, Deliveroo has revealed the 16 most popular takeaway orders.

1. Bacon Cheeseburger From Five Guys

2. Chicken Katsu Curry From Kokoro

3. Vanilla Ice Cream From Kaspas

4. Bacon Double Cheese XL Meal From Burger King

