The 21 unique historic buildings, churches and venues in and around Milton Keynes open to the public for free this month
The national Heritage Open Days will see a wealth of venues in and around Milton Keynes open their doors to visitors this month.
Every September, more than 40,000 volunteers across England organise as many as 5,000 events in celebration of the country's wonderful history and culture. It marks a great opportunity to explore hidden places and unique venues, all of which are free to explore. A full list of events taking place in and around Milton Keynes can be viewed on the Heritage Open Days website, but here are 21 not to miss.
1. Wolverton's Secret Garden
Members of the local community have transformed a piece of derelict land into a new green space to enjoy, dubbed The Secret Garden. Open Saturday 14 September from 11am to 12pm.