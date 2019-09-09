The national Heritage Open Days will see a wealth of venues in and around Milton Keynes open their doors to visitors this month

The 21 unique historic buildings, churches and venues in and around Milton Keynes open to the public for free this month

The national Heritage Open Days will see a wealth of venues in and around Milton Keynes open their doors to visitors this month.

Every September, more than 40,000 volunteers across England organise as many as 5,000 events in celebration of the country's wonderful history and culture. It marks a great opportunity to explore hidden places and unique venues, all of which are free to explore. A full list of events taking place in and around Milton Keynes can be viewed on the Heritage Open Days website, but here are 21 not to miss.

Members of the local community have transformed a piece of derelict land into a new green space to enjoy, dubbed The Secret Garden. Open Saturday 14 September from 11am to 12pm.

1. Wolverton's Secret Garden

Members of the local community have transformed a piece of derelict land into a new green space to enjoy, dubbed The Secret Garden. Open Saturday 14 September from 11am to 12pm.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
A treasure hunt around Newport Pagnell will be held on the weekends of 14 and 21 September from 2pm to 3pm, starting and finishing at the museum.

2. Newport Pagnell Museum

A treasure hunt around Newport Pagnell will be held on the weekends of 14 and 21 September from 2pm to 3pm, starting and finishing at the museum.
Newport Pagnell Historical Society
other
Buy a Photo
Explore the beautiful 800 year old church, alongside bell ringing demonstrations and an exhibition of arts and crafts from talented locals. Taking place on Saturday 14 September from 9.30am to 6pm.

3. All Saints Church

Explore the beautiful 800 year old church, alongside bell ringing demonstrations and an exhibition of arts and crafts from talented locals. Taking place on Saturday 14 September from 9.30am to 6pm.
Gill Prince
other
Buy a Photo
Bletchley Archaeological and Historical Society will be hosting an open day on Saturday 14 September, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, at Rectory Cottages, with local books, photos and maps on display.

4. Rectory Cottages

Bletchley Archaeological and Historical Society will be hosting an open day on Saturday 14 September, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, at Rectory Cottages, with local books, photos and maps on display.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6