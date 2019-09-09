The 21 unique historic buildings, churches and venues in and around Milton Keynes open to the public for free this month

Every September, more than 40,000 volunteers across England organise as many as 5,000 events in celebration of the country's wonderful history and culture. It marks a great opportunity to explore hidden places and unique venues, all of which are free to explore. A full list of events taking place in and around Milton Keynes can be viewed on the Heritage Open Days website, but here are 21 not to miss.

1. Wolverton's Secret Garden Members of the local community have transformed a piece of derelict land into a new green space to enjoy, dubbed The Secret Garden. Open Saturday 14 September from 11am to 12pm.

2. Newport Pagnell Museum A treasure hunt around Newport Pagnell will be held on the weekends of 14 and 21 September from 2pm to 3pm, starting and finishing at the museum.

3. All Saints Church Explore the beautiful 800 year old church, alongside bell ringing demonstrations and an exhibition of arts and crafts from talented locals. Taking place on Saturday 14 September from 9.30am to 6pm.

4. Rectory Cottages Bletchley Archaeological and Historical Society will be hosting an open day on Saturday 14 September, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, at Rectory Cottages, with local books, photos and maps on display.

