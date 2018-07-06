The best places to watch England vs Sweden in Milton Keynes on Saturday

England take on Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and here are the best places to watch it in Milton Keynes.

CLICK THE GALLERY LINK ABOVE TO SEE THE BEST PLACES TO WATCH ENGLAND VS SWEDEN IN MILTON KEYNES

Milton Keynes was a hive of activity on Tuesday night when England beat Columbia on penalties to make the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Russia.

Venues like MK11 were jam-packed as thousands of people gathered together for the big match.

The Three Lions have recaptured the imagination of the English public after an estimated 24 million tuned in for the last 16 game.

WATCH: The moment Milton Keynes bar ERUPTS as England reach World Cup quarter finals



Nerves will be jangling and nails chewed across the country and MK again on Saturday as Sweden stand in the way of progression to a first World Cup semi-final since Italia 90.



Venues across MK are showing the big quarter-final clash and here we have compiled the top places to watch it when Saturday comes.



It’s coming.... home?



