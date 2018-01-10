The family of Ella Parker pay tribute to her

The family of Ella Parker have issued a tribute to the 29-year-old who was found dead at her New Bradwell home on December 7.

In a statement released today (Wed), they said: “Family and friends wish to pay tribute to Ella, as a sister, as a niece, as a cousin, as a mum to be - one of a kind.

“There will never be anyone else like Ella, she would help anyone and everyone who needed it.

“Ella was full of life and had so much to look forward to, including becoming a first time mum.

“Ella will be surely missed in the community, she was known as ‘the friendly smile’ by all ages and walks of life.

“As a family our world has been turned upside down when Ella was taken from us just two weeks after her 29th birthday.

“The numb feeling will never pass but Ella will live forever in our hearts.”

A man has been charged in connection with Ella’s death.