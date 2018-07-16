The Gruffalo help the birthday celebrations along in Milton Keynes

The Gruffalo and Pre-School Children celebrated The Childcare Hub’s First Birthday on Saturday.
More than 100 pre-schoolers were on the guest list, and the event was packed full of giant sized Gruffalo fun.
After meeting The Gruffalo, children were able to join in special forest school activities, listen to Gruffalo stories, and had their faces painted.
The grand finale was a tea party with themed birthday cake and special guest, The Gruffalo.
Sharon Elliott, childcare director said: “The Childcare Hub has been a fantastic venue over the last year, giving children a great opportunity to learn more about our natural world. The Gruffalo seemed the perfect special guest to host our children’s birthday party.”
> The Childcare Hub plays host to Forest School sessions for all MK nurseries, has natural resources for all ages of learning and a rooftop garden.