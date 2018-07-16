The Gruffalo help the birthday celebrations along in Milton Keynes

The Gruffalo and Pre-School Children celebrated The Childcare Hub’s First Birthday on Saturday.

More than 100 pre-schoolers were on the guest list, and the event was packed full of giant sized Gruffalo fun.

What a special birthday cake

After meeting The Gruffalo, children were able to join in special forest school activities, listen to Gruffalo stories, and had their faces painted.

The grand finale was a tea party with themed birthday cake and special guest, The Gruffalo.

Sharon Elliott, childcare director said: “The Childcare Hub has been a fantastic venue over the last year, giving children a great opportunity to learn more about our natural world. The Gruffalo seemed the perfect special guest to host our children’s birthday party.”

> The Childcare Hub plays host to Forest School sessions for all MK nurseries, has natural resources for all ages of learning and a rooftop garden.

Special guest, The Gruffalo