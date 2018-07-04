The moment Milton Keynes bar ERUPTS as England reach World Cup quarter finals

Anyone in the vicinity of Milton Keynes venue MK11 last night could be forgiven for thinking there had been an earthquake.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: MK11 ERUPTS AFTER ENGLAND’S GOAL AND WINNING PENALTY

Celebrations in MK after England's win over Columbia captured on camera

Thousands of people gathered together in Milton Keynes on Tuesday night to watch England take on Columbia in the last 16 of the Russia World Cup.

Venues across MK were showing the big knockout game which put fans on an emotional rollercoaster.

England took the lead through a Harry Kane penalty but were pegged back in injury time at the end of the game when Yerry Mina scored a towering header from a corner.

Nerves were jangling and nails chewed across the country as an estimated 24 million tuned in.

And hundreds were gathered at the MK11 Live Music Venue in Kiln Farm as the Three Lions finally banished the country’s penalty shootout demons with a 4-3 victory over their South American rivals.

Jordan Pickford saved and Eric Dier just about struck the winning penalty as MK11 erupted and they caught it all on camera as the feel-good factor continues for another few days at least.

Victory means England now face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

