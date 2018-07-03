The Parks Trust in Milton Keynes wins big at Horticulture Week Custodian Awards

The Parks Trust won two prestigious national awards at the 2018 Horticulture Week Custodian Awards.

The Parks Trust was the winner of the Best Visitor Initiative award for its events programme and the Best Volunteer Initiative award for its volunteer strategy.

It also received ‘Highly Commended’ in the Best Community Initiative category for its Youth Explorers initiative.

This year was the first time the Trust has entered the Horticulture Week awards and comes hot on the heels of the charity’s success earlier in the year at the 2018 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards, where it won the Leisure Entertainment & Arts award.

David Foster, Chief Executive of The Parks Trust, commented: “It’s a real honour to be recognised by industry bible Horticulture Week for the work we carry out across the city.

“It is brilliant to get this national recognition from experts in the parks and horticulture industry. I’m particularly pleased as it acknowledges how broad our spectrum of work is and how much our staff, contractors and volunteers do for Milton Keynes; not only maintaining the parks to a good standard but also running a huge programme of events and offering Outdoor Learning opportunities for people of all ages.

“We are very proud of our staff and volunteers and to receive these awards is a true reflection of their commitment and achievements.”