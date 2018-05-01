The Parks Trust's Walking Festival returns to Milton Keynes this month

The Parks Trust is inviting everyone to head outside for its annual Walking Festival.

There will be 15 walks held throughout the weekend of May 12 and 13, located at different locations across the city, giving people the opportunity to explore somewhere new and enjoy Milton Keynes’ beautiful and inspiring landscapes.

The Heritage of Loughton Valley walk on Saturday 12th May at 2pm is sure to be a real highlight. This four-mile walk starts at Bancroft’s Roman Villa and then tours through the North Loughton Valley, exploring its rich history. Well behaved dogs are also welcome on this walk.

In addition, The Old and The New walk is shaping up to be a popular choice. This will cover over six miles of the city, contrasting the modernity of Central Milton Keynes to more historical areas, including Bradwell Abbey and an ancient woodland. This will be held on Sunday 13th May at 2pm.

Julie Dawes, events & community engagement manager for The Parks Trust, said: “This year’s Walking Festival is set to be better than ever, with options for people of all abilities. With over 6,000 acres of parkland managed by The Parks Trust, there’s plenty of areas to explore and what better opportunity to head outside and visit somewhere new."

Spaces on walks should be booked online at www.theparkstrust.com/walkingfestival2018