The Premier League Trophy is coming to intu Milton Keynes

Whether you’re a Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool or MK Dons fan, shoppers can get up close to the real Barclays Premier League trophy in intu Milton Keynes.

The most sought-after piece of silverware in English football will be displayed inside Barclays Bank on Saturday (January 19) from 10am until 4pm where shoppers can have a photo taken with the historic trophy.

“This is a free event for anyone to experience,” said Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes.

“The Premier League is especially exciting at the top of the table this season and the pressure is on for the title holders, Man City, to retain their title.

“Seeing the Premier League Trophy in real life is a great opportunity for children and adults and guaranteed to put a smile on any football fan’s face.”

The trophy stands 3ft 5in (104cm) tall and 2ft (61cm) wide and weighs 4st (25.4kg) in total. Of that weight, the base into which the names of the champions are engraved comprises 2.5st (15.9kg)

It was cast by Asprey London, the Crown Jewellers, with the main body made from solid sterling silver. The crown is cast from 24-carat silver gilt.

The base is made from Malacite, a semi-precious stone found in Africa, with the green colour of the opaque stone representing the field of play.

The design of the trophy is based on the theme of “The Three Lions of English Football”.

Two of the lions are above the handles on either side. When the captain of the title-winning team raises the trophy, and its gold crown, above his head at the end of the season, he becomes the third lion.