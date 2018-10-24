The Saxon Clinic to host free men's health event in Milton Keynes

Are you concerned about prostate cancer? Sign up for a free men’s health consultation information evening at BMI The Saxon Clinic in Milton Keynes

Consultant Urologist Mr Robert McCormick, of BMI The Saxon Clinic in Milton Keynes, has revealed the top five questions that men in the town are asking about prostate cancer.

With an estimated one in every eight men at risk of developing prostate cancer, and with the annual Movember men’s health drive just round the corner, Mr McCormick is keen that men have the answers that they need.

He is hosting a men’s health consultation evening at BMI The Saxon Clinic, in Chadwick Drive, on Thursday, November 22 from 6pm to 9pm, and is urging men and their families to attend the free event.

He said: “People often come to me with a concern about symptoms and them not knowing what these could signal.”

The five most-asked questions are:

1. When should I have my PSA (to detect signs of prostate cancer) test?

2. My family member has prostate cancer – should I be worried?

3. I have worsening urinary symptoms – is this likely to mean prostate cancer?

4. What tests are there for prostate cancer?

5. Why do I need a biopsy if my MRI scan is normal?

Mr McCormick added: “ This consultation evening gives people the time to ask any questions that they’d like and for us to discuss what options there are. I hope that people will leave the consultation feeling much more informed about the road ahead for them and to feel confident they are making the right decisions for them.”

BMI The Saxon Clinic in Milton Keynes is a private hospital which provides healthcare services for people who choose the hospital for their NHS-funded care, those covered by medical insurance and those who choose to pay for their own care. Altogether, almost 130 Consultant doctors have clinics at the hospital, with 98.8% of patients agreeing that their care was ‘very good’ or ‘excellent’.

For more details about Mr McCormick visit: https://www.bmihealthcare.co.uk/consultants/robert-mccormick

To book a space at this free mini-consultation event, fill out the form online at https://www.bmihealthcare.co.uk/events or call 01908 665533.

The 15 minute mini-consultations are taking place at BMI The Saxon Clinic, Chadwick Drive, Eaglestone West, Milton Keynes MK6 5LR on Thursday 22 November 6-9pm.