The sun is shining so it's time to start thinking about Christmas in Milton Keynes!

The ultimate Christmas party venue is coming to Milton Keynes this November.

Bringing together local artisan street food, unique bars, live music and a festival vibe, Scandinavia will be located at Elm Tree Farm, 15 minutes north of Central Milton Keynes.

The picturesque outdoor space will be transformed by handpicked local suppliers into a Nordic tipi wonderland with open fires, cosy fur throws and festive fairy lights.

The venue promises to offer an unforgettable experience with nine giant Scandinavian tipis coming together to feature a hygge lounge, mini artisan food hall, banqueting tables, pop-up gin bar and dance floor.

Guests can tantalise their taste-buds with two hours of bottomless tasty artisan food, and can have a go at being a mixologist by shaking their own cocktail or mocktail at the table.

There will be free access to the campervan photobooth to capture the office party antics, gin and fizz bars and a live request band to decide on the playlist to dance the night away.

Scandinavia will be hosting an exclusive preview event from 5-8pm on July 12, to give the people of Milton Keynes a taste of the festive delights coming later in the year.

For the invitation only event, businesses can enquire to sample the event and RSVP to info@scandinaviaevents.co.uk.

Louise Salmon, event planner and founder of Scandinavia: “I had a vision to bring a modern and fresh approach to Christmas parties after discovering an obvious gap in the market in Milton Keynes for companies fed up of the usual corporate affair.”

“Christmas is the one time of year that companies let their hair down and Scandinavia offers guests a fun, alternative festive wonderland with great artisan food and live music to completely immerse themselves into the Christmas spirit."

Visit www.scandinaviaevents.co.uk for more information.